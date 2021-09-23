Two Adults, Child Killed in Colbert County (AL) House Fire

Howard Koplowitz
Two adults and a child were killed in a Thursday morning house fire in Colbert County, officials said.
Multiple fire departments responded to the fatal blaze about 8 a.m. Thursday on Mount Pleasant Road in Ford City, Nitrate City Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kelly Aday.
Kelly said it appeared the victims were two adults and a child.
The Colbert County coroner could not immediately be reached for comment.
The fire remained under investigation by the state Fire Marshal’s Office as of Thursday evening, Aday said.
