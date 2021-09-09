Two-Alarm Fire Damages Oldest Building at MD’s Hood College

According to a report from FOX5DC, a two-alarm fire broke out at Hood College’s Brodbeck Hall, the school’s oldest building, early Thursday morning in Frederick, Maryland.

The fire was reported in the 500 block of Broadbeck Drive just before 2 a.m. Hood officials said the fire erupted in one of the classrooms.

Brodbeck Hall is the oldest building on Hood’s campus and home to its music facilities. No injuries have been reported, and the cause is now under investigation.

In a statement released by Hood President Andrea Chapdelaine, she said that, although there is no cause of the fire that has been determined, it appeared that the fire was contained primarily to the third floor. She also said that the college is grateful for the fast response of campus safety and Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services.

