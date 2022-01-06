Two Boys Killed in Opelousas (LA) House Fire

By

Katie Gagliano

The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.

Jan. 5—Two children were killed in an Opelousas house fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters with the Opelousas Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1900 block of Jake Drive around 1:30 a.m. Two adults and two children were able to escape unharmed, but two boys, ages 11 and 12, were killed, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a statement.

State fire investigators are coordinating with local authorities to determine the cause of the fire.

