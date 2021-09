According to a report from CBS46, two children were hospitalized after being pulled from a fire at Hidden Lake Apartments in Union City, Georgia, early Wednesday morning.

The Union City Fire Department says the fire erupted on 4050 Morgan Road a little after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The childrens’ condition nor the extent of the fire is unknown at this time.

RELATED

Humpday Hangout: Engine Company Operations and Training

Quick Task Accomplishment: Engine Company Primary Search

Fast Forward: Water Supply for the Modern Fireground