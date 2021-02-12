Two Children Killed in Jersey City (NJ) Fire

Patrick Villanova

nj.com

(TNS)

Jersey City awoke to tragedy Thursday morning after an 11-year-old girl and her infant brother died in an apartment fire in the city’s Bergen- Lafayette section.

Desire Reid, 11, and her 8-month-old brother, Keyon Robinson, died in the one-alarm blaze that broke out inside their home at 470 Martin Luther King Drive just after 11:30 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Speaking to reporters outside the boarded up unit Thursday afternoon, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop said the children’s mother ushered another child out of the apartment to safety, but the door locked behind them, leaving Desire and Keyon inside.

The 11-year-old attempted to save the infant, but was later found in the hallway of the apartment’s second floor, officials said.

“Obviously that’s a tough story to handle and a tough set of circumstances,” Fulop said. “It is still an active investigation. We are working through it.

“Our heart goes out to the family,” he added. “We’ll share information in the next day based on feedback from the family on how people can be supportive and how they can donate to help the survivors.”

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation by the Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force and the Jersey City Fire Department, Suarez said.

Firefighters responded to the low-rise apartment complex just after 11:30 p.m. and were met by heavy fire and smoke conditions. Jersey City Fire Chief Steve McGill said police officers were the first to arrive at the scene and got the front door open, but couldn’t get inside without protective equipment because the heat of the blaze was so intense.

While firefighters battled flames on the first floor of the unit, others searched for the children on the second floor. They found Keyon in a room and his sister in a hallway, McGill said.

“Although there was not a lot of fire on the upper floor, it was probably 1,200 degrees up there, which nobody would have survived,” McGill said.

The 11-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while her brother was transported to the Jersey City Medical Center, but could not be revived, officials said.

No other injuries were reported, McGill said.

Terri Younger, who lives nearby on Union Street, said she heard the commotion but didn’t know what was happening at first.

“I was up last night with all the sirens and the noises. It was really sad,” she said Thursday. “I worry about my grandchildren. Anything can happen. Here today, gone tomorrow. Just by the blink of an eye.”

Jerry Jones, a Randolph Avenue resident, kept the children’s grieving mother in his thoughts Thursday.

“She don’t bother nobody,” he said. “She did everything for them kids.”

Jersey Journal reporter Joshua Rosario contributed to this story.

