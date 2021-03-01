Two Dead After Farmington (ME) House Fire

Christopher Burns

Bangor Daily News, Maine

Feb. 28—A woman who escaped from a Farmington house fire on Saturday has succumbed to her injuries.

Tomasa Vincent, 72, was one of two people inside a Clover Mill Road home when a fire ripped through it, according to Katy England, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Vincent was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she later died, England said Saturday night.

The second victim, 75-year-old William Vincent, died at the scene.

England said that the fire appears accidental and likely started in combustible material set next to a wood stove.

That was the third fatal fire reported across Maine last week. A house fire in Lincoln on Monday night claimed the life of 7-year-old Adele Parent, while 14-year-old Theodore Hedstrom died in an early Thursday morning fire in Camden.

