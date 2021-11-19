Two Dead, Child Critically Injured in Harlem Apartment Fire

Thomas Tracy

New York Daily News

(MCT)

An 81-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were killed early Friday as a massive fire tore through their Harlem apartment building, officials said.

A 4-year-old girl was also critically injured in the blaze, which erupted inside a third-floor apartment inside the five-story Adam Clayton Powell Blvd. building near W. 112th St., just north of Central Park.

The fire was sparked about 1:40 a.m. and quickly spread from the third-floor apartment to the upper floors, officials said.

Firefighters arrived within four minutes and pulled nine people from the building.

EMS rushed the woman to St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital, who succumbed to her injuries at 2:40 a.m. The elderly man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died at 3:30 a.m., officials said.

The child was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, but has since improved.

Another tenant suffered serious injuries and five others, including a firefighter battling the blaze, suffered minor injuries, FDNY officials said.

A “heavy clutter condition” in the apartment fueled the fire, causing it to spread, officials said. More than 100 firefighters were called in to combat the blaze before it was extinguished around 3 a.m.

FDNY Fire Marshals were investigating the cause of the blaze Friday morning.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.