Two Dead, Firefighter Injured in Spokane (WA) Apartment Fire

According to a report from KHQ6, two people are dead and one firefighter has been hospitalized after a fire ripped through two Brownes Addition apartment complexes near 2nd and Spruce Avenue, just down the street from Patsy Clark.

Firefighters say the fire started in one complex and quickly jumped to the second. Dozens of people have been evacuated.

Spokane (WA) Fire Department Chief Brian Schaeffer said that, on arrival, crews moved quickly to evacuate people and pets.

Firefighters from across the county were dispatched to the incident.

Major crimes and fire investigators are now on scene and begun to investigate. However, there are no leads as to how that fire started.

