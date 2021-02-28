Two Dead, Four Injured in Chicago Fire

Update: Sadly we update the EMS report from 8624 Hermitage. The critical transports to Little Company of Mary are now deceased. We do not have ages yet, one may be younger than first thought. (Langford) pic.twitter.com/9K6sel8oUv — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 28, 2021

Two people were killed and several others injured in a house fire early Sunday in Chicago, Illinois.

According to the department’s social media account, Chicago firefighters responded early February 28 to a working fire at 8624 S. Hermitage. Six people were transported from the scene, with two of the victims in extremely critical condition.

The two badly injured victims—one a girl of about 12 years old, the other a female adult—subsequently passed away. The other victims are expected to recover.

The fire is under investigation, but no smoke detectors were reportedly heard at the scene. The Chicago Fire Department fire safety team was planning to work the area of 8624 Hermitage with detectors and information.