Two Dead in House Crawford County (GA) Fire

Joe Kovac Jr.

The Macon Telegraph

(MCT)

Nov. 11—Two people were found dead in a fire at a house on U.S. 341 south of Roberta on Wednesday morning, Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker said.

The victims were identified as Missouri Graddick, 99, and Johnny Wellons, 84, both of Crawford County.

The fire was reported just after 8 a.m. at 2793 U.S. 341 South, between Cactus Hill and Home roads, about two miles south of downtown Roberta.

Walker said in a statement that the GBI and state fire officials were investigating, but it was unclear whether foul play was suspected.

This story was originally published November 11, 2021 1:50 PM.

