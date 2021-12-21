Two Dead in Three-Alarm Hoboken (NJ) Fire

Photos by Ron Jeffers

Firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a fire that left two people dead in Hoboken, New Jersey.

According to NJ.com, fire crews responded to an old commercial facility at 38 Jackson St. that had been converted into multiple business and artists’ spaces. The fire reportedly rekindled after companies from three departments had battled flames earlier in the day.

A source told reporters an explosion was heard before the fire.

Jersey City and North Hudson Regional units reportedly also responded to the scene of the earlier fire.

Names of the victims and other details were not released as of this writing.

