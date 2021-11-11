Two Dead of Smoke Inhalation in Manhattan Apartment Fire

From New York Daily News

By Rocco Parascandola

Two people were killed in an Upper West Side apartment fire on Thursday.

A third person suffered minor injuries, the FDNY said.

The incident occurred just past 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on W. 63nd St. near West End Ave.

Firefighters found a 44-year-old man and 70-year-old woman in the fourth-floor apartment.

Police said they died at the scene. The victims’ relationship was not clear. The age of the person who was not badly hurt was not immediately available.

The fire was brought under control at 12:20 a.m.

Fire marshals do not believe the fire was intentionally set, though the cause is not yet clear.

