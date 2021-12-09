Two Dead, Two Firefighters Injured in MD House Fire

According to a report from WTOP, two people thought to be in their 70s have died and two Anne Arundel County Fire Department (AACFD) firefighters suffered injuries after a house fire just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday in Pasadena, Maryland.

AACFD Battalion Chief Russ Davies said two residents were trapped inside the home, located in the 1300 block of Thomas Road, when his crews arrived.

Firefighters rescued the two victims, but they were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released,

FATAL FIRE #Pasadens | 1300 block Thomas Road | investigators on the scene of a fire that killed 2 adults in their 70s | call received 12:33 a.m | 2 FFs sustained minor injuries pic.twitter.com/kXRVBMdrw8 — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) December 9, 2021 Anne Arundel County Fire/Twitter

One firefighter sustained a cut to the hand, while another injured an ankle.

Davies said an investigation into the cause of the fire is now ongoing.

RELATED

Firefighter Training Video: High Ladder Rescue

Rapid Intervention Team: Are You Ready?

THE ENGINE COMPANY AS THE RAPID INTERVENTION TEAM