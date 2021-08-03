Two dead, Two Injured in West Philadelphia (PA) House Fire

By Robert Moran

The Philadelphia Inquirer

Two people were found dead and two others were injured in a house fire that also damaged four neighboring homes late Monday afternoon in West Philadelphia, police said.

The fire was reported around 5:25 p.m. on the 5800 block of Chestnut Street. The bodies of an older woman and older man were found inside, and both were pronounced dead at 7:07 p.m. by medics at the scene. Their identities were not released.

An 11-year-old boy suffered smoke inhalation and a cut to his left foot, and a 28-year-old woman also suffered smoke inhalation. Medics took them to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

The American Red Cross reported that it was providing assistance to 15 people from four families who live in the damaged homes.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, and no other details were immediately available.

