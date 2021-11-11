Two Escape New Orleans House Fire

11/10/2021. 2- Alarm Fire. 4018 Royal St. Photos by Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit. pic.twitter.com/FmfJPM9S3W — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) November 10, 2021

Nov. 10—Two people escaped a house fire on Royal Street in the Bywater early Wednesday, authorities said.

There was a power outage in the area at the time and officials with the New Orleans Fire Department said they are investigating the power loss in relation to the house fire. No cause was given for the fire or the outage.

The fire was first reported at 2:29 a.m. in a one-story, wood-frame, single family home at 4019 Royal Street (map). When firefighters arrived three minutes later, the blaze had spread to both sides of the home and into the attic. NOFD struck a second alarm, which requests additional personnel.

The two residents who were home at the time of the fire escaped without injury, officials said.

The front of the home had heavy fire damage, fire officials said, and the back of the home had fire, smoke and water damage.

Sixteen NOFD units carrying 44 firefighters responded. New Orleans Emergency Medical Services, New Orleans Police Department and Entergy responded as well.

