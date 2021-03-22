Two Firefighters Hurt at Trumbull (CT) House

Tara O’Neill

Connecticut Post, Bridgeport

(MCT)

Mar. 22—TRUMBULL — Two firefighters were hurt battling a house fire last week that took more than an hour for crews to get under control, according to officials.

About 35 firefighters from the town’s three fire stations responded to an Academy Road home for a reported fire on March 18 around 10:20 a.m.

The first arriving units reported seeing heavy fire and crews started with a defensive attack on the flames, according to Long Hill Chief Alex Rauso.

The blaze was under control in just over an hour and crews had cleared the scene by 3:30 p.m., Rauso said.

Two firefighters were injured battling the fire and were treated by Trumbull EMS. According to Rauso, one firefighter was treated for debris in his eye and was able to return to fighting the fire. The other was taken to a local hospital due to exertion.

“The house was on a very steep slope, almost a cliff,” Rauso said. “Just walking up and down the slope in all our gear was exhausting. Then you start carrying equipment and everything else you’re doing at the scene…so they took him in as a precaution.”

The Red Cross said it helped one family — two adults and two children — displaced by the fire.

Mutual aid fire units from Monroe and Shelton responded to town to provide station coverage while crews were at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

___

(c)2021 the Connecticut Post (Bridgeport, Conn.)

Visit the Connecticut Post (Bridgeport, Conn.) at www.ctpost.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.