Two Firefighters Injured in Three-Alarm PA Row House Fire

Sarah Cassi

The Express-Times

(MCT)

An Allentown police patrol car rolled over while heading to a 3-alarm row home fire Thursday morning, according to the Allentown police chief.

Two firefighters were injured as they battled the blaze, beginning about 10:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Tilghman Street between North Amanda and North Lynn streets.

The patrol car struck a car, rolled over and struck an unoccupied parked car at North Eighth and West Union streets, according to Police Chief Charles Roca. The police officer went to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Roca said. So did the driver of the car struck by the police car, as did a passenger in the car struck by the police car. The crash remains under investigation, Roca said.

Hodge Todd, who lives in what he described as a boarding house at 1123 West Tilghman Street, said he came downstairs to bring food to another tenant when he saw flames coming from a room behind the first-floor kitchen.

“The first thing I thought of was to get everybody out,” the 36-year-old Todd told a lehighvalleylive.com reporter.

There were five people home at the time, Todd said. The house was carved into single rooms, with three rooms on the second floor, two rooms on another floor, he said.

Fire Capt. John Christopher said after noon that one firefighter was taken to St. Luke’s Allentown for exertion, and a second firefighter was being treated at the scene by EMS.

Todd said he didn’t hear smoke alarms at the time.

Todd had just moved to the area in the past two months from Oklahoma, looking to start over. He said he just bought a TV and a fridge, and “everything is destroyed.”

Fire crews could see smoke as they drove to the scene, and arrived to find a fully-involved blaze with flames shooting out at 1123 W. Tilghman St., Christopher said.

By noon, crews could be seen working on the homes between 1119 and 1127 West Tilghman St., with the most severe damage on the second and third floors of 1123.

Christopher said he went inside 1123 and, “there was nothing left.” The homes at 1121 and 1125 also had fire damage, he said.

A ladder truck was being used to aim water at the roof as crews searched for hotspots, Christopher said.

The American Red Cross was contacted to help at least eight adults, six males and two females, according to emergency radio reports.

The fire is under investigation, Christopher said.

Our journalism needs your support. Please subscribe today to lehighvalleylive.com.

Sarah Cassi may be reached at scassi@lehighvalleylive.com.

©2021 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit lehighvalleylive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.