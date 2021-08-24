Two Firefighters Recovering, One in Hospital After Duplex Fire in Sharpsburg, PA

Video via pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Two PA firefighters are recovering and one is in the hospital after battling a duplex fire in Sharpsburg early Monday morning, reports pittsburgh.cbslocal.com.

About 35 firefighters from several different departments fought extreme heat as they rushed to the scene on Main Street.

Officials say the fire was in the half of the duplex that was under renovation, and everyone made it out, but three firefighters were injured—two were evaluated on scene for heat exhaustion and were ok, and one was transported to the hospital for a medical emergency. Officials are still waiting on an update for the latter firefighter, who is from the Etna Fire Department.

The relative humidity was 70% and the temperature was almost 80 degrees at the time of the fire—1:30 a.m., officials say.

Officials believe an electrical problem started the fire, the report says.