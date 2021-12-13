Two Found Dead in NM Trailer Fire

According to a report KOB, Sandoval County (NM) Fire Department crews discovered the bodies of two people killed in a trailer fire early Sunday morning northwest of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, near the intersection of Hidalgo Road NW and Northern Boulevard.

New Mexico State Fire Marshals as well as the Sandoval County Sheriff’s office are now investigating the cause of the fire.

Local fire crews are especially concerned with the uptick in fire calls as temperatures continue to drop and the coldest time of the year hasn’t yet arrived. Albuquerque Fire Rescue’s Tom Ruiz said the department has responded to more than 40 structure fires since the start of November.

