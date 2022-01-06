Two Hospitalized After Mobile Home Fire in Lubbock County (TX)

Staff reports

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

(MCT)

Two people were hospitalized after a mobile home fire Wednesday morning in south Lubbock County.

The Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire at a double-wide mobile home about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of County Road 7650, said Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Patricia Holbert.

A male in the residence suffered burns to his back and arms while a female in the residence complained of difficulty breathing. Both were taken by EMS to a Lubbock hospital, where their conditions were unknown by Wednesday evening.

The cause of the fire remains unclear as an investigation is ongoing.

