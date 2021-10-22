Two Injured in Fort Worth (TX) Fire

FWFD, Lake Worth and White Settlement on scene of multiple vehicle and structure fire far WestSide. 2 residents being treated for related injuries. pic.twitter.com/gsn0ucSwzw — Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) October 21, 2021

Oct. 21—The Fort Worth Fire Department is investigating a blaze Thursday afternoon that left two people injured.

Teams from Fort Worth, Lake Worth and White Settlement were dispatched to the 200 block of Verna Trail around noon, Mike Drivdahl of the Fort Worth Fire Department said.

Upon arrival, firefighters found two vehicles, a car and a RV trailer, and a single family house in flames. Two residents of the home were injured in the fire and were transported to a local hospital.

“Until we get them to the hospital and get them fully checked out, it’s hard to give a complete synopsis,” Drivdahl said Thursday afternoon. “I will say that they’re in stable condition at this time.”

It’s unsure what started the blaze, but it was under control as of 12:30 p.m.

