Two People Found Dead After ‘Suspicious’ Charlotte (NC) House Fire

Jonathan Limehouse

The Charlotte Observer

(MCT)

Two people have been pronounced dead in what North Carolina officals call a “suspicious” house fire in Troutman on Tuesday night.

Around 9 p.m., Iredell County Emergency Communications received a 911 call about a house fire on Loram Drive in Troutman, which is about 35 miles north of uptown Charlotte. The Troutman Fire Department and other fire departments responded to the call.

Iredell sheriff’s deputies were called to assist around 9 p.m. when a man, who officials called an “adult son,” from the Troutman home arrived at his grandmother’s house in Mooresville. Detectives responded to both scenes and began their investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives learned that three other people were last known to be in the home when it caught fire. Hours before the fire, the family had been involved in a domestic situation that prompted the man to leave, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators were still on scene of the fire and found two bodies on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office has not identified the bodies’ identities or determined the cause of the fire.

Both the fire and deaths are being treated as “suspicious” as investigators continue to search the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

©2021 The Charlotte Observer. Visit charlotteobserver.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.