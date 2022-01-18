Two People Found Dead in Rowan County (KY) House Fire

Christopher Leach

Lexington Herald-Leader

(MCT)

Jan. 18—Two people in Rowan County are dead as a result of a house fire Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police trooper Zach Haney.

The fire on Pretty Ridge Road was first reported by Morehead dispatch just before 7:30 a.m., Haney said. After firefighters put out the fire and began investigating, they found two sets of human remains.

Haney said the remains are unidentifiable. They’ve been sent to Frankfort to be identified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

