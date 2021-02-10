Two Pittsburgh (PA) Firefighters Injured in Collapse at Fatal Fire

Firefighters are fighting a 3-alarm residential structure fire in the 400 block of Knox Avenue.



Feb. 9—One man died in a midday house fire Tuesday in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood, fire officials said.

The fire was reported just before 1:45 p.m., and crews were at the Knox Avenue home by 1:50 p.m., according to Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones.

Crews were trying to get to the second floor of the home where the man was thought to be trapped when the stairs to the second floor collapsed, Jones said.

Two firefighters were injured, he said. One suffered an ankle injury and the other a groin injury.

“It was a tough call because when you’re going up the stairs and don’t expect them to collapse on you, it causes you to have to readjust and come up with another plan — which we did seamlessly — and still continue to fight,” Jones said. “Unfortunately, we weren’t successful this time.”

At least one woman was able to escape the home, he said.

The fire reached three alarms, and flames could be seen shooting from the roof.

Jones said slick roads and cold temperatures did not hinder crews’ work.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

