Two Rescued at Fatal CO House Fire

Morgan McKenzie

Greeley Tribune, Colo.

(MCT)

Aug. 23—Multiple crews responded to a house fire Sunday in Evans that resulted in the death of one person and injury to two others.

Evans fire crews received a call just before 12:30 p.m. about a fire in the 3200 block of Carson Avenue. About five minutes later, crews arrived on scene to discover a house and three vehicles on fire, according to a news release from the Evans Fire Protection District.

Responders rescued two residents located inside the home fire. Overall, three civilians were taken to local hospitals by UCHealth and Banner Health paramedics.

One of the residents of the home died Sunday night from injuries sustained during the fire, according to the release. The condition of the two other injured people is still unknown.

Evans Fire Protection District Fire Marshall Joe DeSalvo told 9news crews had to extinguish the home fire from the outside due to concerns regarding the structural damage of the inside.

In total, 35 firefighters and emergency medical services personnel responded to the incident, the release said, and 14 other departments assisted Evans fire crews.

The cause of the large fire is still unknown and is under investigation. Northern Colorado Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

