Two Residents Critical, Police Officer Suffers Smoke Inhalation at Chicago (IL) Apartment Fire

According to a report from CBS2, two men. ages 52 and 62, are in critical condition with serious smoke inhalation and burns after an apartment fire in the Englewood section of Chicago, Illinois, early Friday morning. One police officer also suffered smoke inhalation, but is now listed in good condition.

They are now being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

On arrival, the Chicago Fire Department (CFD) found residents trapped, with some seen hanging out of windows.

Total count on Morgan extra alarm fire. One male police officer good condition minor smoke inhalation. One female adult with possible fracture from fall. Fair condition. Two adult males intubated with serious smoke inhalation and burns. University of Chicago — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 3, 2021 Chicago Fire Media/Twitter

Prior to the CFD’s arrival, neighbors witnessed and then attempted to help who residents jumping from the building. Some neighbors used garbage cans help soften their fall.

The CFD said a woman suffered a possible fracture from the fall.

