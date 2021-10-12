Two Women Found Dead After Tempe (AZ) House Fire

According to a report from ABC15, two women were found dead in Tempe, Arizona, early Monday morning by fire crews after a home erupted in flames, said officials from the Tempe (AZ) Fire Medical Rescue Department (TFMRD).

Multiple firefighters and departments responded to the fire at around 2 a.m. near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive. On arrival, firefighters found fire emanating from every window.

TFMRD officials said two adult women were discovered deceased inside the home after the fire was extinguished; their identities have not been released. Fire officials said their preliminary investigation showed no working smoke detectors inside the home.

On Monday afternoon, Tempe fire investigators have since ruled out the possibility of a natural gas line leak as a possible cause. However, the cause remains under investigation. Some neighbors reported hearing a loud boom or explosion prior to the fire.

