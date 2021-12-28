Two Women Killed, One Man Burned in Tanglewood (CA) House Fire

Lompoc Record, Calif.

Dec. 27—Two Santa Maria women died and a man sustained moderate burns after a house fire broke out Sunday on Driftwood Drive in Tanglewood, just west of the city, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

The women were identified Monday as 66-year-old Maria Lopez and 56-year-old Alicia Lopez-Buenrostro, according to Raquel Zick, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s-Coroner’s Bureau.

Crews responded to the blaze reported at 10:20 p.m. Sunday and located a single-story residence in the 3300 block of Driftwood Drive engulfed in smoke and flames, according to Mike Eliason, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

The male victim, who has yet to be identified, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment, and two sheriff’s deputies were sent to the hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation, according to Eliason.

A total of 13 people were living inside the residence, although 10 were not home at the time of the fire and have found temporary shelter, he said.

Eliason added that it took 20 minutes for crews to suppress the flames because of the heavy fire load, due to the home’s excessive contents.

Several units, including Santa Barbara County Fire medics and Santa Maria Fire Department engines, responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

