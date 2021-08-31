TX Crews Pull Husband, Wife From Massive Three-Alarm Apartment Complex Fire

According to a report from KHOU, firefighters from the Houston (HFD) and Pasadena (PFD) Fire Departments in Texas were called to a massive apartment complex just before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning in which a husband and wife were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Fire crews were dispatched to Shaver Street and Allen-Genoa Shaver for heavy fire showing. As of 6:15 a.m., crews continued fighting the flames at the three-alarm fire. By 7 a.m. mostly smoke was coming from the buildings.

Update #2: @HoustonFire has released the 2-11 alarm and firefighters from the incoming shift are being shuttled to relieve crews on scene. There is also a 2nd victim that was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Victims condition is unknown. @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/VR1ADwp1Bz — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) August 31, 2021 Houston Fire Dept/Twittter

The Pasadena fire marshal said the woman who was pulled from the scene was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Her husband suffered burns over 30 percent of his body and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The fire was reported as being under control just before 7:30 a.m. It’s suspected that the fire began on the first floor and spread up and into the attic, impacting about 20 units.

RELATED

Training Minutes: VEIS: Flow Path and Victim Rescue

Training Minutes: First-Floor VES

Training Minutes: VES from the Inside