TX Fire departments help rescue livestock

Brad Kellar

The Herald Banner, Greenville, Texas

(TNS)

Feb. 19—Area first responders have been doing more than usual during the ice storm, working non-stop to deal with traffic accidents and helping people who had to manage with no heat. There were also several reports of assisting stranded livestock.

Personnel from the Cash Fire Department and Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones successfully rescued a horse who had fallen Wednesday afternoon through the ice into a pond off State Highway 34. Swiftwater Rescue Technician Captain Kim Lyons was able to successfully secure a rope around the horse so Sheriff Jones and firefighters could pull it to safety.

The incident was just one of several similar cases in which horses and cows were saved when they attempted to obtain water and ventured onto frozen surfaces.

___

(c)2021 The Herald Banner (Greenville, Texas)

Visit The Herald Banner (Greenville, Texas) at www.heraldbanner.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.