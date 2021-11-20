Unoccupied Spokane (WA) Home Destroyed by Fire Overnight

Emma Epperly

The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.

(MCT)

Nov. 19—An unoccupied home in east Spokane was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived to put out the fire.

The fire at a home near Stone Street and Seventh Avenue was reported at about 2:30 a.m., said Julie O’Berg, deputy chief of operations at the Spokane Fire Department.

Crews battled the blaze for about an hour and eventually were able to tamp down the flames, she said. Firefighters on scene told KHQ flames were shooting 20 feet in the air.

The fire burned so hot that a neighboring home sustained heat damage, O’Berg said.

No one was in the home when firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, O’Berg said.

___

(c)2021 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.)

Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.