Valor Awards Honor Los Angeles (CA) Firefighters, Supporters at Dodger Stadium

Nov. 11—The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation hosted its annual Valor Awards at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Firefighter Aaron King received the department’s highest honor, the Medal of Valor, for preventing a stranger’s suicide attempt at extreme personal risk to himself.

“The Valor Awards are a unique opportunity to honor LAFD members who have shown outstanding service above and beyond the call of duty, as well as community members and organizations critical in supporting their efforts,” said Mike Ahmar, Chairman of the LAFD Foundation Board of Directors. “We are grateful to the people of Los Angeles for joining us on this special occasion to give thanks and recognize the brave men and women who give their all to keep our city safe.”

More than 500 guests attended, including LAFD Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas; business and community leaders; LAFD officials and personnel; elected officials; volunteers; friends and family members.

The event included fire department exhibits, equipment, and displays, including digital fire extinguisher demos and an in-program demonstration by the arson canine unit.

Among the honorees: — The Annenberg Foundation received the Community Impact Award; — Caruso received the Corporate Impact Award; — Firefighter/Paramedic Chadwick Qualley and Firefighter David Stigger received Letters of Special Commendation; and — LAFD responders to the Boyd Street explosion received either a Letter of Special Commendation or a Medal of Merit for their efforts.

Since 2010, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation has raised funds to provide the essential equipment, technology and training that allows the world-class department to stay at the top of its ability to serve. The Foundation helps where the city budget stops and provides the tools needed to protect life, property and the environment. Information: supportlafd.org/

