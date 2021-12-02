Vancouver (OR) House Fire Kills Woman

Kale Williams

Two people escaped from a Vancouver house fire Thursday morning, but a third person died, officials said.

Fire crews responded to reports of the blaze in the 15500 block of Northeast 99th Street around 6:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Vancouver Fire Department.

Smoke from the fire was visible from “miles away,” officials said, and crews arrived to find heavy smoke wafting from the front of the home.

Two people, both adults, had escaped from the burning building, but they told firefighters one person was still inside.

As crews worked to start dousing the blaze, a woman was found unconscious in the rear of the building, possibly due to carbon monoxide poisoning, and she was pulled out by firefighters. Medics immediately began trying to resuscitate her using CPR, but she died at the scene, officials said.

Officials did not release the name of the woman.

Most of the fire was extinguished within five minutes, but crews stayed at the scene for several hours. No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was under investigation by the Clark County Fire Marshal.

