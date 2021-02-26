WA Firefighters Force Entry to Remove Man Barricaded in Burning Apartment

Jerzy Shedlock

The Columbian, Vancouver, Wash.

(MCT)

Feb. 25—Vancouver Fire Department crews responded to an apartment fire Thursday in which the occupant barricaded himself inside a room.

Firefighters were dispatched at 10:45 a.m. to 1615 E. Fourth Plain Blvd., the VA Portland Health Care System’s Vancouver Campus, for the report of a commercial structure fire.

They located the alarm panel for the apartment building and determined which room was under threat. Once at the room, they spotted smoke pouring from its closed door, said Vancouver firefighter and spokesman Joe Hudson.

The door had been barricaded from the inside, and firefighters had to break it open to gain access, Hudson said. There was a working fire inside the apartment, which was quickly put out with a fire extinguisher.

The responders escorted the man to Vancouver police officers waiting outside. The man was not identified.

A city fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

___

(c)2021 The Columbian (Vancouver, Wash.)

Visit The Columbian (Vancouver, Wash.) at www.columbian.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.