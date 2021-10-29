Vegas Firefighters Make Multiple Rescues in Fire at Senior Apartments

On the job early Thursday morning, 3-alarm apartment balcony fire, no injuries during incident. pic.twitter.com/zJztvUSqOH — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) October 29, 2021

Las Vegas Sun

(MCT)

Oct. 28—Several people were rescued by ladder after a fire early this morning filled a hallway with thick smoke at an apartment complex for seniors, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

Nobody was injured in the three-alarm fire, which was reported about 3:25 a.m. at a building in the 800 block of North Eastern Avenue.

Heavy flames were coming from the balcony of a second-floor apartment and extending to the balcony above, officials said.

The fire department also started receiving 911 calls that some occupants could not get out of the building on their own, officials said.

Firefighters had to bring a few occupants down by ladder because the hallway was filled with thick smoke, officials said.

Some occupants evacuated on their own after fire alarms sounded, while others were not aware of the blaze until they were awakened by firefighters going unit to unit to make sure everyone was out, official said.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and confined it to the two apartments, officials said.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental and started on a balcony due to smoking material, officials said. Damage was estimated at $150,000.

The American Red Cross is working with apartment management to determine how many people were displaced, officials said.

A bus was brought to the scene for residents to stay in while firefighters worked inside the building. They were later transferred to the cafeteria to meet with the American Red Cross representatives to see who needed assistance, officials said.

A total of 33 fire units and 95 firefighters responded to the incident, officials said.

___

(c)2021 the Las Vegas Sun (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Visit the Las Vegas Sun (Las Vegas, Nev.) at www.lasvegassun.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.