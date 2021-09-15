Victims in Fatal Akron (OH) House Fire Identified

Sean McDonnell

Akron Beacon Journal

(MCT)

Authorities have released the names of five people that were killed in a house fire in Akron.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, the victims were Dal Subba, 60, Phip Subba, 48, Prena Subba, 16, Smile Subba, 11, and Parisa Limbu Khajum, 5.

Family members said Dal Subba owned the home and lived with his wife Phip and their two daughters, Prena and Parisa. Smile and his family were living in the house temporarily and were planning to move to Cuyahoga Falls.

Fundraiser started: Here’s how to help the family that lost five people in a house fire in Akron

Neighbors described them as kind and friendly people.

“They were wonderful, wonderful people,” neighbor Jean Hudson said.

Akron firefighters responded about 12:50 a.m. Monday to a blaze at a home on Linden Avenue at the intersection of Birchwood Avenue. It is a block away from Harris-Jackson elementary school.

Three adults and a child were taken to the hospital with injuries, and a neighbor who tried to help was treated at the scene, Lash said.

Fundraisers for the family have been started.

Reach reporter Sean McDonnell at 330-996-3186 or smcdonnell@thebeaconjournal.com.

©2021 www.beaconjournal.com. Visit beaconjournal.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.