Video: Flaming Vehicle Rolls Downhill in AR

Video from a police response in Fayetteville, Arkansas, showed a vehicle engulfed in flames rolling downhill, nearly striking an onlooker.

The Fayetteville police and fire departments responded to a report of a vehicle fire on March 10, according to reports.

5newsonline reported that when Officer Harris of the Fayetteville Police Department a van had exploded and rolling away while on fire.

On social media, the Fayetteville (AR) Fire Department credited its Station 4 B-Shift crews with a quick knockdown of the fire.

