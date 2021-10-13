WA Middle School a Total Loss After Raging Fire

According to a report from KXLY, Almira Middle School in Almira, Washington, was destroyed following a raging fire Tuesday afternoon.

Almira Volunteer Fire Department Chief Denny Pinar said they received the call at about 4 p.m. for reports of smoke and fire at the corner of the building. The town’s sheriff’s office said no one was inside the building when the fire broke out because of electrical issues.

Pinar noted that, when the power came back on, it was tested, with reports of an electrical smell. However, the fire’s cause has not been determined.

The school district sent out a message saying classes were cancelled for today because of the fire.

Pinar, a 25-year fire service veteran, called it the largest fire he’s seen in the district.

