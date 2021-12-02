WA Volunteer Firefighters Learn Grant Writing to Get New Fire Equipment

Rebecca Pettingill

Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.

Dec. 1—SOAP LAKE — Grant County Fire District 7 (GCFD7) will receive four sets of new bunker gear, as it is one of 13 volunteer fire departments nationwide selected to receive the gear from a grant from Mine Safety Appliances, DuPont and the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC).

Adam Sitton, of L.N. Curtis & Sons, vendor for Globe Manufacturing Co., went to the firehouse, 155 State Route 28 W., in Soap Lake, on Monday to size the firefighters. GCFD7 volunteers Jane Chambers, Joshua Chambers, Viktor Bragar and John Keaton were the four firefighters fit for the new gear.

The Chamberses were the driving force behind the grant application. The husband and wife duo, both volunteers at GCFD7, took an interest in grant writing. Joshua Chambers said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the firefighters didn’t hold many of the normal activities or events to raise money for the district, such as bake sales or raffles with local businesses. The money they raise goes toward replacing a variety of gear and supplies, such as fire hoses, air tanks, head lamps, bunker gear and helmets. Joshua said the money from the county only covers the operating budget, so they have to find other means for needed supplies. Jane Chambers mentioned firefighting gear isn’t cheap, either.

Jane said she wrote grant requests for the department at home. She said in 2020, she submitted for 37 grants and won only one. But Jane and Joshua said they took a grant writing class and now have a better understanding of what to include in the applications.

Jane said she never expected to write grants, but it’s become necessary.

“Volunteer departments, they do the best they can with what they have to work with, which is in some cases very little annual budget that comes in,” she said.

GCFD7 has 18 total volunteer firefighters, including three new volunteers who are in training.

“What we primarily do is serve our community,” Jane said. “We provide the public safety for our community, and whether or not I’m stuck in bunker gear that is five sizes too big for me or not, I’m still going to put it on and go and grab a hose and put out a fire.”

Jane said having fitting gear allows firefighters to be safe and do their job better because they will have full range of motion while fighting fires.

Jane and Joshua also said the four new sets of gear is just a start because many other sets are more than 10 years old and out of safety standard compliance. They hope to continue to replace the older sets of gear with other grants or fundraising. Joshua said they prefer to use fundraising money toward smaller gear so they can spread the funds further.

GCFD7 Chief Kirk Sheppard said he is as happy as he can be for members of his department to receive the custom gear and praised the efforts of Joshua and Jane for their part in applying to grants on behalf of GCFD7.

