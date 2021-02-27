Warrant Issued for Boulder County (CO) Woman in Arson Case

Mitchell Byars

Feb. 26—A Boulder County woman accused of lighting the basement of her father’s home on fire with her elderly grandmother still inside failed to appear for a court hearing Friday, and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Tara Lenora Hulen, 33, is charged with first-degree arson, second-degree burglary, theft, theft from an at-risk person, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief.

Hulen was scheduled for a remote arraignment hearing in Boulder District CourtFriday, but failed to appear. Boulder DistrictJudge Bruce Langerissued a warrant for Hulen’s arrest and changed her $5,000 personal recognizance bond to a $5,000 secured bond.

While this was only Hulen’s second scheduled hearing in Boulder District Court, the case is now more than a year old after concerns about Hulen’s competency caused a delay while the case was still in Boulder County Court.

According to an affidavit, Hulen’s father discovered an active fire in the basement of his home on Maya Placein north Boulderon Nov. 17, 2019, with his 89-year-old mother upstairs.

While extinguishing that fire, emergency crews also discovered a smaller fire in the garage. Everyone was safely evacuated, though a firefighter did suffer minor injuries. The fires were put out, but smoke damage made the home uninhabitable and caused an estimated $40,000 in damage.

Fire investigators determined the fire was set intentionally and that someone had started it with accelerant in the basement.

While at the scene talking to Hulen’s father, deputies heard breaking glass and found Hulen in the backyard with a bag filled with medication and other items belonging to her family.

According to the affidavit, Hulen admitted to breaking into the home and stealing the items. She also admitted to buying matches and lighter fluid and setting a mattress on fire in the basement. Hulen also told deputies she lit the fire outside in the garage near a cubbyhole.

Deputies found three loose matches in Hulen’s pockets.

