‘We Barely Got Out’: CT Teacher Escapes Condo Fire with Family

Aug. 3—Gianna Fiorentini’s daughter Hazel wasn’t ready to sleep in her new toddler bed and walked into her parents’ bedroom around midnight on July 19. With not enough room in the bed for three, her father David Tilzer decided to sleep downstairs on the couch.

The move may have saved the family’s life, Fiorentini said.

Around 2:30 a.m., she said Tilzer woke up to see what looked like a heavy fog outside the sliding glass door to the deck of the three-story Danbury townhouse the family lived in. He walked over to the door and realized it was smoke, then ran downstairs to the garage and found it entirely engulfed in flames.

“I woke up to the smoke alarm and him yelling, ‘Get out of the house,'” said Fiorentini, a kindergarten teacher at Rowayton Elementary School in Norwalk. “We barely got out. We had minutes.”

Fiorentini grabbed her 21-month-old daughter wearing not much more than a T-shirt and no shoes. The family ran downstairs and out the front door, then went knocking on the neighbors’ door, trying to get them to wake up and escape, she said.

Realizing the neighbors were not waking up to the noise, Fiorentini said Tilzer and another neighbor broke down their door and ran into the house, pulling the family out.

“I was so worried about those people even while I was watching my house burn,” said Fiorentini, who said she screamed for help in the parking lot and for someone to call 911.

The family lost everything — Fiorentini’s car that was parked in the garage was destroyed, while Tilzer’s work van parked outside was also scorched by the fire. The family dog Jax was rescued by Tilzer, but their 15-year-old cat Alley remains missing, she said.

They walked away with no injuries except for Hazel, who had a small burn on her arm.

“She never cried. She was so brave,” Fiorentini said.

Fiorentini is now struggling to find an affordable place for her family to live while she deals with insurance companies and waits for the fire department to finish its investigation. The family is staying with her parents in their basement, trying to save on living expenses.

The Danbury Fire Department said the fire was still under investigation, according to Public Information Officer James Gagliardo.

Fiorentini is also preparing to return to her sixth year of teaching. To alleviate some of the financial stress, the Rowayton PTA started a GoFundMe page to help the family get back on its feet. As of Monday, the group had raised nearly half of its $50,000 goal.

“It’s overwhelming the money we’ve received, but I can’t say I’m surprised. I know what our school and community can do,” said Aviva Lederman, the PTA member who organized the GoFundMe. “Everyone loves her and she’s a part of our community. We wanted to do whatever we could.”

The donations have gone beyond money. Fiorentini said many people have reached out to offer furniture, toys, diapers, as well as thoughts and prayers. She plans to donate extra items to other women in need.

“It’s absolutely astonishing. I’m humbled and blown away,” Fiorentini said of the response. “I’m not someone who ever needed or accepted lots of charity. It’s hard to take and we intend to pay forward.”

