West Hartford (CT) House Fire Sends One to Hospital, Kills Cat

Christine Dempsey

Hartford Courant

(MCT)

A cat died and a resident was injured in a West Hartford house fire Wednesday, a fire official said.

The fire at the multi-family home on South Highland Street was reported at 11:03 a.m., and the first crew of firefighters arrived three minutes later to see smoke coming from the third floor, Chief Greg H. Priest said. Residents told first responders that everyone had been able to get out of the building, but a pet remained inside.

The fire was under control, so that it was no longer spreading, by 11:38 a.m., he said.

While putting out the fire, crews found the cat and tried to revive it, Priest said.

“Despite efforts to resuscitate the animal at the scene and [at] a local veterinarian’s office, the pet did not survive,” he said.

An adult was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, Priest said.

The first floor of the house is uninhabitable, he said, and building officials are checking the other floors to be sure they are safe to be occupied.

Fire officials are investigating the cause.

©2021 Hartford Courant. Visit courant.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.