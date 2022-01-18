West Side (NH) Fire Displaces Two Houses

Mark Hayward

Jan. 17—A fast-burning fire badly damaged a two-family apartment house on the West Side Monday morning, displacing two households of young adults and killing four cats.

The fire struck 302 Cartier St. around 6:30 a.m., shortly before dawn, while Manchester was belted with strong winds and a heavy snowstorm.

Winds fanned flames to the extent that commanders ordered firefighters out of the building and switched to defensive tactics to fight the fire, according to a statement by the Fire Department.

“Crews were hampered by wind, precipitation and cold temperatures throughout the incident,” the statement read.

Sarah Coughlin said she was in the front room of the second-floor apartment when smoke started pouring out of a small back room. Her roommates were sleeping, and she roused them.

“It was already too big to put out on our own. In less than five minutes the smoke was so heavy,” said in the gym at Holy Family Academy, across the street from her building.

Three residents were treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to the Fire Department. Also, several residents went back into the building to try to save pets. Some first-floor residents were trapped and had to be helped out by firefighters.

The fire quickly went to three alarms. According to Manchester Fire Department dispatches, heavy flames were showing when the first crews arrived about 6:45 a.m.

Firefighters needed about 1 1/2 hours to get the fire under control. The fire was classified as accidental, and the cause is still under investigation

Damage amounted to about $200,000, most of that in the attic and second floor.

Coughlin was able to rescue the 3-year-old dog who lives with them. But their four cats died, she said.

Downstairs, five cats and a bearded dragon lizard made it to safety.

Couglin described the building as a “nice little friend home,” where young adults live in their 20s. She had no idea what caused the fire; everyone was sleeping at the time, she said.

They escaped with what they were wearing.

Desiree Chase said she works odd jobs as an artist, and all her work was in the apartment.

“I have nothing,” she said.

