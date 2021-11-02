Wichita (KS) Firefighters Rescue One from Apartment Fire

Amy Renee Leiker

The Wichita Eagle

(MCT)

Nov. 1—An apartment fire early Monday morning in south Wichita sent one person to the hospital in critical condition and injured four others.

The blaze was reported shortly before 3 a.m. at Kingston Cove Apartments in the 500 block of West 27th Street South. The Wichita Fire Department tweeted that flames were “visible from multiple floors” of one apartment building at the complex, located south of Pawnee just off of McLean, when fire crews arrived at the scene.

Emergency Medical Services personnel took the critically injured patient to a nearby hospital. Four others had less serious injuries and were treated at the scene, the fire department tweeted.

This story was originally published November 1, 2021 9:17 AM.

