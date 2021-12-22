Willows Fire Received Cal Water Grant to Purchase New PPE

Glenn County Transcript, Calif.

(MCT)

Dec. 22—Cal Water announced last week that the Willows Fire Department will receive $25,000 for the purchase of new personal protective equipment, as part of the Cal Water Firefighter Grant Program.

“Willows Fire is one of eight departments this year awarded a total of $174,500 from Cal Water, an increase of 18 percent from last year,” said Emily Hernandez, communications specialist for the California Water Service. “Recipients are professional and volunteer departments that serve at least a portion of one of Cal Water’s service areas.”

According to Hernandez, the department’s new personal protective equipment will upgrade outdated gear that is no longer safe. These improvements will equip firefighters with new pants, coats, firefighting boots, helmets, and gloves, allowing for even more protection.

“COVID has really taken a toll on our city and our department’s funding, and our budget is not even close to be able to do what we need it to do, so this is a massive help that we wouldn’t have been able to do any other way,” said Willows Fire Chief Nate Monk.

The 2021 grant recipients were selected based on need for items to protect first responders or the communities in which Cal Water serves, according to a release issued by the utility. Other recipients of this year’s grant funding include the Chico Fire Department, the Oroville Fire Department, the Dixon Fire Department, the Kern County Fire Department, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the Selma Fire Department, and the South San Francisco Fire Department.

“Our partnership with the firefighters in our service areas extends beyond providing the water they need to protect our communities; as they put their lives on the line for us, we want to support them as best we can,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO of Cal Water. “With many fire departments stretched for resources, we are glad that our Firefighter Grant Program can help them obtain the equipment they need to be safe and protect others, especially as we have seen the frequency and severity of fires grow year after year due to climate change.”

The firefighter grants are part of parent company California Water Service Group’s philanthropic giving program and do not affect customers’ rates, according to the release.

“Cal Water is pleased to provide this grant and support those who risk their own lives to protect ours,” said Hernandez.

___

(c)2021 the Glenn County Transcript (Willows, Calif.)

Visit the Glenn County Transcript (Willows, Calif.) at www.appeal-democrat.com/glenn_county_transcript/

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.