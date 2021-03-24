Windcrest (TX) Puts Hiring of Fire Marshal on Hold

Jeff B. Flinn

San Antonio Express-News

(MCT)

Mar. 23—Windcrest moved one step closer to hiring a fire marshal after hearing about the benefits of having the new position on the payroll.

Council tabled a motion at its March 1 meeting to create the in-house fire marshal post, pending a cost analysis based on the number of responses per month.

Windcrest Fire Chief Daniel Kramer said the city’s current fire marshal contract with Hollywood Park Fire Lt. Timothy Zelenak is based on individual responses at $70 per call rather than a salary.

“The cost to the city is $70 per fire marshal activity, with the city averaging about 90 activities a month,” Kramer said. “We spend between $75,000 and $80,000 a year for a contract fire marshal as it stands now.”

Creating this position “would bring in a salaried, fulltime fire marshal that is not shared among three to four other municipalities,” the chief added.

Councilwoman Joan Pedrotti said that while the position might be new, the city is already paying someone to perform those tasks.

“It’s a way to create a situation where we have people in line to make sure our citizens are safe,” Pedrotti said. “This isn’t costing us a lot of money, we’re already spending money for this.”

As council began to debate the cost of a salary and benefits package, Kramer reminded them why he initially touted the position.

“I’m still looking at the big picture — firefighter safety being the big one, along with wanting to get out in the community more, and working on our outreach program,” Kramer said. “Those are things a contract fire marshal does not do, but a fulltime fire marshal can.”

While announcing he supported the chief’s initiative, Councilman Greg Turner said he had questions about Kramer’s proposed cost.

“I would be interested in seeing that yearly cost because the ($85,000) seems like a lot to be paying for inspections and things of that nature,” Turner said.

City secretary Rachel Dominquez said her staff would produce a summary that tells how many inspections the fire marshal responded to, and how much money the marshal was paid during that time.

Pedrotti seconded a Turner motion to table the issue until City Finance Officer Donald Hakula’s office produced the data Dominguez mentioned.

While creation of the position falls on council, City Manager Rafael Castillo would be the individual selecting the new eventual hire.

“The fire marshal position falls to … Castillo to fill because it is not a council-appointed position,” City Attorney Ryan Henry said. “Castillo can directly appoint or go out for application.

“There are certain types of where you have to go out for posting,” Henry said, “but this is not one of them.”

The issue was likely to be included on the council’s March 15 agenda.

