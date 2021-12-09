Woman Charged with Arson for Burning Down Family-Owned Home in Gautier (MS)

Warren Kulo

GAUTIER, Mississippi — A 21-year-old woman is in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center, charged with arson after a vacant home owned by her family burned down Tuesday night.

Gautier Fire Chief Josh Latch said fire and police units were dispatched to a house fire about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a residence at 1717 Dolphin Dr. When fire units arrived, the house was already fully engulfed in flames, with a vehicle in front of the house.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and begin the process of determining a cause, with investigators from the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office arriving Wednesday to assist.

After the Tuesday fire, however, a Gautier police lieutenant spotted a woman — later identified as 21-year-old Britney Dian Langdon — walking along Dolphin Drive. Langdon was detained as investigators made their way to the scene, according to police chief Danny Selover.

Once investigators interviewed Langdon and gathered additional information, they determined there was enough evidence to establish probable cause and took Langdon into custody. Selover said the residence was vacant and believed to be owned by members of Langdon’s family.

Langdon was booked into the ADC and charged with felony arson. She is being held without bond. If ultimately found guilty, Langdon could be sentenced to up to 20 years in state prison, as well as ordered to pay restitution for damages.

