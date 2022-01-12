Woman Dead and Two Young Grandchildren Critical After Jacksonville (FL) House Fire

Dan Scanlan

A children’s book, “My First Book of Knowledge,” singed by flames is tossed in one corner of a fire-ravaged bedroom at the small blue-and-white home on West 21st Street.

The walls inside charred to now-bare wooden beams, a bedroom’s white vanity table is all that’s recognizable where a 78-year-old woman died in a Tuesday-night fire that also left her young grandchildren in critical condition, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

This is the third fire with fatalities in less than two weeks after a Jan. 6 blaze killed a Westside man and woman, and another elderly woman was killed New Year’s Day in a home near Moncrief Road.

Neighbor Tamara Reed said the smell of smoke “just kept getting stronger and stronger” outside just before 10 p.m. So she went into the chill nighttime air to check, horrified to see it coming from the home of her friend Geneva Campbell. After calling 911, she said her son-in-law tried to wrench off burglar bars to get inside the home but could not as the fire grew.

“I could just see the flames coming from the back of the house,” Reed said. “… Oh my God! We have been neighbors for years. She’s been here for years.”

A beloved woman

The Rev. Booker Henry came to the home Wednesday morning, saying Campbell was a longtime member of Christ Gospel Church Prayer House where he is pastor. Henry said she had medical problems that had kept her bedridden a lot. So prophetically, it seems, she had called him about 5 p.m. Tuesday to ask a favor.

“She gave me a call in distress, asking that if anything happened to her, to call her daughter just in case,” the pastor said, adding he called Campbell’s daughter.

“Then I heard on the news this morning of a fire on West 21st Street and I was devastated,” Henry said. “My heart was just hurting because I had just spoken to Sister Campbell. I called her daughter and she just broke down. It was just a coincidence that we talked, … then this morning, the fire.”

Reed’s 911 call had fire crews quickly at the scene. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said they found burglar bars on a side window, but they were quickly removed and the elderly woman and the children rescued.

“They were on the doors, but our crews are prepared to deal with them,” Prosswimmer said of the bars. “They quickly found three occupants in the house and got them out and en route to the hospital. The fire was under control pretty quickly.”

The 78-year-old was pronounced deceased at the hospital, while the children were listed in critical condition Wednesday morning, police said.

Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives and the Florida Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating, but no foul play is suspected, police said. And the pastor said he can’t think of what might have caused the fire at the home just north of Martin Luther king Jr. Parkway, saying Campbell was in their church choir and a volunteer when she was able to help.

Henry said Campbell had just had some medical procedures to help with swelling in her legs and “couldn’t get around.” She was alone with her grandchildren, believed to be about 4 or 5, he said.

“It is scary,” he said. “I am heartbroken for the family. She had a love of God and people.”

“My thoughts were of her just not being able to make it out because she had so many medical conditions,” added the pastor’s wife, Vanessa Henry. “… I feel, oh my God, trying to make it out of there, trying to deal with the two kids. She raised those children, this is all they have known her as the grandmother.”

Deadly first couple of weeks of January

The first month of 2022 has seen multiple fatal fires in Jacksonville.

Less than a week earlier, a man and woman were killed in a 3:30 a.m. Jan. 6 fire that almost leveled a two-story home on McCargo Street just south of Ramona Boulevard, fire officials said.

No cause for that home has been determined as it remains under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office said there was no power connected to the house when the blaze started.

Then just after 7:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the first fatal fire of the year was reported in a home on West Virginia Avenue near Moncrief Road, fire officials said. Firefighters found an elderly woman in a downstairs hallway, the Sheriff’s Office said. Hospitalized for smoke inhalation and burns, she was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Family members identified her as retired school bus driver Dolly Rhodes, saying she had lived in the home for more than 60 years, according to news partner First Coast News.

