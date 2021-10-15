Woman Dead, Man Rescued from Third Floor After Massive Three-Alarm CT Apartment Complex Fire

According to a report from WFSB, a 56-year-old woman died and nearly 40 residents were displaced after a massive three-alarm fire tore through an apartment complex in Hamden, Connecticut, Thursday night. Hamden Fire Department (HFD) officials identified the victim Cherie Adamczyk, who died of smoke inhalation.

The fire erupted on Kaye Vue Drive in the Kaye Vue Plaza shortly before 9 p.m. HFD officials said they called for mutual aid from surrounding towns because of the speed of fire spread. Firefighters pulled Adamczyk from the complex’s top floor but was later pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital.

A 21-year-old man was rescued from a third-floor apartment and was treated for smoke inhalation, but he is expected to recover.

On scene 95 Kay Vue Drive with @HamdenFireDept . IC reports fire is UC at this time. One victim pulled from fire floor by #firefighters. Overhaul underway. Marshal is on scene investigating. #Hamden. pic.twitter.com/ytcfG43Tvs — Chief Gary Merwede (@hfdcar1) October 15, 2021 Chief Gary Merwede/Twitter

The fire was contained to one apartment on the third floor and the roof. Nine units were deemed uninhabitable, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews from Bethany, New Haven, North Branford, and North Haven assisted in the incident and also provided station coverage.

RELATED

Firefighting Basics: Aggressive Cooling and Vertical Ventilation

Engine Company Ops: Checking the Pattern

Firefighting Basics: Rapid Fire Development and Aggressive Cooling