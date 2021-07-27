Woman Dies in Pointe Coupee Parish (LA) House Fire

Elyse Carmosino

Jul. 27—A woman died Friday in a house fire in Pointe Coupee Parish, the state fire marshal reported Tuesday.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Pointe Coupee Parish Fire District 1 responded to a call for a residential fire on the 13000 block of 3rd Street in Bachelor, where firefighters later located the body of a woman in a bedroom.

While official identification and a cause of death have not yet been released, the victim is believed to be the 61-year-old homeowner.

After an assessment of the scene, and after collecting witness statements and evidence, deputies determined the fire began in the area of the home’s laundry room. Although an exact cause remains undetermined, deputies have not ruled out a possible electrical malfunction as a contributing factor.

Deputies added that they were unable to locate any working smoke alarms or home sprinkler systems. Fire officials are urging residents to practice fire safety measures by installing the necessary equipment to limit fire-related deaths and property damage.

